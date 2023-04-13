Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.51. The company had a trading volume of 137,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

