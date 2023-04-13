Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $204.51. 119,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $301.10. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

