Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

GD traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.23. The company had a trading volume of 348,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

