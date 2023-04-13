Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. 136,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

