Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 508,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 230,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.70. 497,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

