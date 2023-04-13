Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,874 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.66. 282,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.54 and a 200 day moving average of $421.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

