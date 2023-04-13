Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after purchasing an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.92. 622,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.