Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

