Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 1,853,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,396. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

