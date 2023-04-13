Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.35

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.35 and traded as high as C$25.33. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.25, with a volume of 6,997,392 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

