Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 1%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.90. 1,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Featured Stories

