Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $365.13. 511,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,908. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a 200 day moving average of $322.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

