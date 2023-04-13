Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 5.8%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.40). Approximately 517,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 391,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.49).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.73. The stock has a market cap of £182.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,617.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($482,761.11). 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

