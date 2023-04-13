Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.25

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (TSE:LIQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$9.28. Liquor Stores N.A. shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 106,114 shares.

Liquor Stores N.A. Trading Up 1.9 %

About Liquor Stores N.A.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

