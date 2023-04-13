Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 837,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

