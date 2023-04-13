Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $603,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $236.90. 106,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,176. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

