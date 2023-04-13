Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $210,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.94. 542,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.04. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

