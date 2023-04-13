Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.22. The stock had a trading volume of 919,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

