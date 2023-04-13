Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,082,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,211 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laureate Education by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laureate Education by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

See Also

