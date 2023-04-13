Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.6 %

LVS traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 1,781,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.