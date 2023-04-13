Lane Generational LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lane Generational LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 18,171,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,149,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.