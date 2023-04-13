Lane Generational LLC Buys 51,175 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. SilverCrest Metals comprises 4.9% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 111,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 899,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,240. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILV. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.