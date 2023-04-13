Lane Generational LLC Acquires 5,195 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 1,573,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,728. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

