L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.34. 170,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,261. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $213.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.



