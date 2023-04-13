Keybank National Association OH Sells 20,878 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.62% of Cameco worth $158,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,195. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

