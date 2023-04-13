Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,857 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $50,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,755. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

