Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,320 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of Republic Services worth $73,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 204,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,837. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

