Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,138 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 13,592,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,425,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

