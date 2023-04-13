Keybank National Association OH Has $128.96 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $128,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.97 on Thursday, reaching $624.67. 445,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

