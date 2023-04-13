Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,729. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

