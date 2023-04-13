Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 8,022,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,058. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

