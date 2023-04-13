Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 526,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 12,534,681 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

