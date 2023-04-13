Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,506 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $52,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVY opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.