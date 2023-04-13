Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,643,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.26 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.