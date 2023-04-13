Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $66,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

