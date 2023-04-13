Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $187.19 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.