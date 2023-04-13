Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.61. 27,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 217,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

