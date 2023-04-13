Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,796,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,501 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 7.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 6.09% of Kellogg worth $1,481,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 553,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

