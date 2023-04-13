Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on K. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE K traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.