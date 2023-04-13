Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on K. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.
Kellogg Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE K traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
