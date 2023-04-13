KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

USB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 1,562,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,687,887. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.