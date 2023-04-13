KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 829,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

