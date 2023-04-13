Julie Neitzel Sells 250 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HEICO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.74. 143,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $192,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 11.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.