Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 212,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 398,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,176,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

