iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9,097.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $205.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

