iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 20,287,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,177,617. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

