iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $61,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.83. 360,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,852. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.