iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWF traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $243.93. The company had a trading volume of 392,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,914. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

