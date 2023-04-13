iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,078 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

