iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 1.62% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 320,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

