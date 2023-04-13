iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.53% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $345,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.97. 2,286,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,621. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

